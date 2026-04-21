Representing the planes of fame, a P40 Warhawk, bottom, and P47 Thunderbolt perform maneuvers during the Legacy of Liberty Air Show at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 19, 2026. The air show’s performers had the opportunity to display their abilities and precise piloting skills by engaging in acrobatics and rehearsed dynamic aerial stunts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2026 14:31
|Photo ID:
|9640070
|VIRIN:
|260419-F-TL923-1111
|Resolution:
|2192x1458
|Size:
|516.94 KB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2 [Image 30 of 30], by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.