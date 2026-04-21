Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2

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Representing the planes of fame, a P40 Warhawk, bottom, and P47 Thunderbolt perform maneuvers during the Legacy of Liberty Air Show at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 19, 2026. The air show’s performers had the opportunity to display their abilities and precise piloting skills by engaging in acrobatics and rehearsed dynamic aerial stunts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)