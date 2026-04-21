Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2

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The DH100 Vampire flies above the crowd during the Legacy of Liberty Air Show at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 19, 2026. Air show’s performers had the opportunity to display their abilities and precise piloting skills by engaging in acrobatics and rehearsed dynamic aerial stunts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)