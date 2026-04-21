Aarron Deliu, Australian aerobatic pilot, cleans his Extra 330SC aircraft during the Legacy of Liberty Air Show at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 19, 2026. Aaron Deliu was one of the 15 performers involved in the aerial portion of the air show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2026 14:31
|Photo ID:
|9640072
|VIRIN:
|260419-F-TL923-1123
|Resolution:
|5690x3786
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2 [Image 30 of 30], by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.