U.S. Air Force Major Sean Loughlin, F-35A Demonstration Team commander, performs flight maneuvers in an F-35A Lightning II during the 2026 Legacy of Liberty Air Show at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 19, 2026. The F–35A Lightning II is a fighting jet based out of Hill Air Force Base, that generates and enables readiness while maintaining F-35A Lightning II aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2026 14:31
|Photo ID:
|9640075
|VIRIN:
|260419-F-TL923-1186
|Resolution:
|2605x1733
|Size:
|522.47 KB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2 [Image 30 of 30], by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.