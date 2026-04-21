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    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2 [Image 24 of 30]

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    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Major Sean Loughlin, F-35A Demonstration Team commander, performs flight maneuvers in an F-35A Lightning II during the 2026 Legacy of Liberty Air Show at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 19, 2026. The F–35A Lightning II is a fighting jet based out of Hill Air Force Base, that generates and enables readiness while maintaining F-35A Lightning II aircraft.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 14:31
    Photo ID: 9640066
    VIRIN: 260419-F-TL923-1138
    Resolution: 2407x1601
    Size: 529.66 KB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2 [Image 30 of 30], by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
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    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
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    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
    Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2
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    Holloman Air Force Base
    49th Wing
    Legacy of Liberty airshow
    community
    Airshow

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