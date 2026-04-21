Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2

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U.S. Air Force Major Sean Loughlin, F-35A Demonstration Team commander, performs flight maneuvers in an F-35A Lightning II during the 2026 Legacy of Liberty Air Show at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 19, 2026. The F–35A Lightning II is a fighting jet based out of Hill Air Force Base, that generates and enables readiness while maintaining F-35A Lightning II aircraft.