Legacy of Liberty Air Show 2026 Day 2

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Spectators look at a static F-16 Fighting Falcon during the 2026 Legacy of Liberty Air Show at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 19, 2026. The air show brought in more than 15,000 attendees across the weekend-long event, and was a bridge between the local community and Holloman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)