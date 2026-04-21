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    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut National Guard Heritage [Image 8 of 9]

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    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut National Guard Heritage

    HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Spc. Emmanuel Gibson 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    HARTFORD, Conn. -- Veterans from Connecticut American Legion posts listen during the unveiling ceremony for the new Sgt. Stubby statue at the Museum of Connecticut History, April 20, 2026. Community members, soldiers and government officials gathered at the state museum to honor the legacy of the stray dog who served with the 102nd Infantry Regiment of the Connecticut National Guard in World War I. Stubby participated in 17 battles and was credited with detecting gas attacks and rescuing wounded troops.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 06:54
    Photo ID: 9634531
    VIRIN: 260420-A-KD507-8103
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut National Guard Heritage [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Emmanuel Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage
    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage
    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage
    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors CT National Guard Heritage
    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage
    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage
    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage
    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut National Guard Heritage
    New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut Military Heritage

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