New Sgt. Stubby Statue Unveiled in Hartford Honors Connecticut National Guard Heritage

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HARTFORD, Conn. -- Veterans from Connecticut American Legion posts listen during the unveiling ceremony for the new Sgt. Stubby statue at the Museum of Connecticut History, April 20, 2026. Community members, soldiers and government officials gathered at the state museum to honor the legacy of the stray dog who served with the 102nd Infantry Regiment of the Connecticut National Guard in World War I. Stubby participated in 17 battles and was credited with detecting gas attacks and rescuing wounded troops.