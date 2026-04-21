21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 4

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U.S. Army 1st Lt. Benjamin Flaherty, a combat engineer assigned to the 17th Engineer Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, receives his brief with his squad prior to battle drills for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 22, 2026. The event reinforces mission understanding, communication, and preparedness before executing tactical tasks. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)