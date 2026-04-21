21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 4

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U.S. Army Pvt. Gustavo Dominguez, a tactical power generation specialist assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, receives his brief prior to battle drills for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 22, 2026. The event reinforces mission understanding, communication, and preparedness before executing tactical tasks. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)