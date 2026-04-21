21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 4

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U.S. Army 1st Lt. Justin Wyatt, a military police officer assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, exits the tunnel obstacle on the obstacle course during the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 22, 2026. The event tests agility, endurance, and confidence in navigating complex obstacles. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)