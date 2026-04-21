21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 4

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U.S. Army Spc. Brenton Heeter, a military police officer assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, calls out to his squad that he is ready to cover them during tactical movement to a simulated ambush for battle drills as part of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 22, 2026. The event tests communication, teamwork, and tactical response under simulated combat conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)