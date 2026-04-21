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    21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 4 [Image 7 of 16]

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    21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 4

    GERMANY

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Pfc. Jesus Badillo-Rendon, a military police officer assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, dons his gas mask during the CBRN lane as part of battle drills for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 22, 2026. The event tests Soldiers’ ability to quickly react to hazards and operate effectively in a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 19:15
    Photo ID: 9633957
    VIRIN: 260421-A-PT551-3994
    Resolution: 7322x5230
    Size: 6.62 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 4 [Image 16 of 16], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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