21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 4

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U.S. Army Pfc. Jesus Badillo-Rendon, a military police officer assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, dons his gas mask during the CBRN lane as part of battle drills for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 22, 2026. The event tests Soldiers’ ability to quickly react to hazards and operate effectively in a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)