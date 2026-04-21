U.S. Army Pfc. Jesus Badillo-Rendon, a military police officer assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, dons his helmet prior to battle drills for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 22, 2026. The event reinforces proper equipment preparation and readiness before executing tactical tasks. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 19:15
|Photo ID:
|9633959
|VIRIN:
|260421-A-PT551-9270
|Resolution:
|4304x4304
|Size:
|3.15 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 4 [Image 16 of 16], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.