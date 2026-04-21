21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 4

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U.S. Army Pfc. Jesus Badillo-Rendon, a military police officer assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, dons his helmet prior to battle drills for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 22, 2026. The event reinforces proper equipment preparation and readiness before executing tactical tasks. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)