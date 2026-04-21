21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 4

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U.S. Army Spc. Pedro Cardona, a bridge crewmember assigned to the 7th Engineer Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, patrols with his squad during battle drills for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 22, 2026. The event tests teamwork, situational awareness, and tactical movement in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)