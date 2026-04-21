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    21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 4 [Image 3 of 16]

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    21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 4

    GERMANY

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Pedro Cardona, a bridge crewmember assigned to the 7th Engineer Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, patrols with his squad during battle drills for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 22, 2026. The event tests teamwork, situational awareness, and tactical movement in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 19:15
    Photo ID: 9633988
    VIRIN: 260421-A-PT551-2616
    Resolution: 6780x4520
    Size: 7.94 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 4 [Image 16 of 16], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    21st TSC BSC 2026
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