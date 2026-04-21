21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 4

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jonah Mang, a bridge crewmember assigned to the 7th Engineer Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, assesses the field after donning his protective mask following a simulated CBRN attack during battle drills for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 22, 2026. The event tests Soldiers’ ability to react to hazards and maintain operational effectiveness in a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)