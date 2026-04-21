21st TSC BSC 2026 Day 4

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Terrell Stokes, a military police officer assigned to the 18th Military Police Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, fills out CBRN markers during battle drills for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Best Squad Competition at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, April 22, 2026. The event tests Soldiers’ ability to identify hazards, mark contaminated areas, and operate effectively in a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)