Local School Administrators Explore Sheppard AFB’s Training Mission

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A local school administrator looks over a display inside the Heritage Center during a tour at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2026. The stop highlighted the base’s rich history and showcased historical items, photographs, and stories that trace the evolution of Sheppard’s training mission and its role in shaping generations of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)