A local school administrator looks over a display inside the Heritage Center during a tour at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2026. The stop highlighted the base’s rich history and showcased historical items, photographs, and stories that trace the evolution of Sheppard’s training mission and its role in shaping generations of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 09:38
|Photo ID:
|9629092
|VIRIN:
|260306-F-GJ229-1751
|Resolution:
|3786x3786
|Size:
|3.85 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Local School Administrators Explore Sheppard AFB’s Training Mission [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.