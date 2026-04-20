Local School Administrators Explore Sheppard AFB’s Training Mission

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A local school administrator examines the exterior of an F‑22 Raptor static trainer during a tour at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2026. The tour offered participants a hands‑on opportunity to engage with advanced airpower platforms and gain a closer look at the aircraft that Airmen across the Air Force support and sustain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)