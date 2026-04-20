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    Local School Administrators Explore Sheppard AFB’s Training Mission [Image 3 of 9]

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    Local School Administrators Explore Sheppard AFB’s Training Mission

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel 

    82nd Training Wing

    A local school administrator examines the exterior of an F‑22 Raptor static trainer during a tour at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2026. The tour offered participants a hands‑on opportunity to engage with advanced airpower platforms and gain a closer look at the aircraft that Airmen across the Air Force support and sustain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 09:38
    Photo ID: 9629071
    VIRIN: 260306-F-GJ229-1195
    Resolution: 5792x3861
    Size: 7.61 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Local School Administrators Explore Sheppard AFB’s Training Mission [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Local School Administrators Explore Sheppard AFB’s Training Mission
    Local School Administrators Explore Sheppard AFB’s Training Mission
    Local School Administrators Explore Sheppard AFB’s Training Mission
    Local School Administrators Explore Sheppard AFB’s Training Mission
    Local School Administrators Explore Sheppard AFB’s Training Mission
    Local School Administrators Explore Sheppard AFB’s Training Mission
    Local School Administrators Explore Sheppard AFB’s Training Mission
    Local School Administrators Explore Sheppard AFB’s Training Mission
    Local School Administrators Explore Sheppard AFB’s Training Mission

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    Sheppard Air Force Base
    AETC
    82nd TRW
    Local Administrators

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