A local school administrator examines the exterior of an F‑22 Raptor static trainer during a tour at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2026. The tour offered participants a hands‑on opportunity to engage with advanced airpower platforms and gain a closer look at the aircraft that Airmen across the Air Force support and sustain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 09:38
|Photo ID:
|9629071
|VIRIN:
|260306-F-GJ229-1195
|Resolution:
|5792x3861
|Size:
|7.61 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Local School Administrators Explore Sheppard AFB’s Training Mission [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.