A local school administrator sits in the cockpit of an F‑22 Raptor static trainer during a tour at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2026. The tour gave participants the unique opportunity to experience an advanced airpower platform up close, including the chance to sit in the cockpit and see the aircraft from an Airman’s perspective. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 09:38
|Photo ID:
|9629072
|VIRIN:
|260306-F-GJ229-1294
|Resolution:
|5630x3753
|Size:
|6.48 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Local School Administrators Explore Sheppard AFB’s Training Mission [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.