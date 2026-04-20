Local School Administrators Explore Sheppard AFB’s Training Mission

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A local school administrator sits in the cockpit of an F‑22 Raptor static trainer during a tour at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2026. The tour gave participants the unique opportunity to experience an advanced airpower platform up close, including the chance to sit in the cockpit and see the aircraft from an Airman’s perspective. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)