Local school administrators and 82nd Security Forces Squadron personnel pose for a photo following a military working dog demonstration during a tour at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2026. The event showcased the teamwork and capability of the installation’s K‑9 handlers, giving visitors a closer look at how military working dogs support daily security operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 09:38
|Photo ID:
|9629088
|VIRIN:
|260306-F-GJ229-1609
|Resolution:
|5847x3289
|Size:
|6.35 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Local School Administrators Explore Sheppard AFB’s Training Mission [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.