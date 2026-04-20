Local School Administrators Explore Sheppard AFB’s Training Mission

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Local school administrators and 82nd Security Forces Squadron personnel pose for a photo following a military working dog demonstration during a tour at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2026. The event showcased the teamwork and capability of the installation’s K‑9 handlers, giving visitors a closer look at how military working dogs support daily security operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)