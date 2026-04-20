U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Shulman, 80th Flying Training Wing commander, provides a briefing on the capabilities and mission of the 80th FTW and the Euro‑NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program during a tour at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2026. Shulman highlighted how the wing’s multinational training mission not only produces combat‑ready pilots but also strengthens long‑standing ties between the base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 09:38
|Photo ID:
|9629090
|VIRIN:
|260306-F-GJ229-1704
|Resolution:
|4764x3176
|Size:
|3.71 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Local School Administrators Explore Sheppard AFB’s Training Mission [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.