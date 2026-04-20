Local School Administrators Explore Sheppard AFB’s Training Mission

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Local school administrators listen to a briefing during a stop at the 366th Training Squadron while touring Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2026. The visit to the 366th TRS gave participants a look at the specialized training that prepares Airmen to maintain critical infrastructure across the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)