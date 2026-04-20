U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Filcek, 82nd Training Wing commander, welcomes a group of local school administrators to a mission brief during a base tour at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2026. The visit highlighted the wing’s training capabilities and strengthened partnerships with community education leaders by offering a deeper look at how the 82nd TRW’s mission drives the development of the Air Force’s next generation of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 09:38
|Photo ID:
|9629061
|VIRIN:
|260306-F-GJ229-1015
|Resolution:
|5295x2647
|Size:
|5.84 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Local School Administrators Explore Sheppard AFB’s Training Mission [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.