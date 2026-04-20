Local School Administrators Explore Sheppard AFB’s Training Mission

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U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Filcek, 82nd Training Wing commander, welcomes a group of local school administrators to a mission brief during a base tour at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2026. The visit highlighted the wing’s training capabilities and strengthened partnerships with community education leaders by offering a deeper look at how the 82nd TRW’s mission drives the development of the Air Force’s next generation of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)