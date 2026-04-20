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    Local School Administrators Explore Sheppard AFB’s Training Mission [Image 5 of 9]

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    Local School Administrators Explore Sheppard AFB’s Training Mission

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel 

    82nd Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cody Lanier, 366th Training Squadron electrical systems apprentice course NCOIC, speaks with a local school administrator inside a training simulator room at the 366th TRS during a tour at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2026. The stop in the simulator bay gave visitors a closer look at the hands‑on environments where Airmen learn and practice the technical skills essential to the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 09:38
    Photo ID: 9629075
    VIRIN: 260306-F-GJ229-1425
    Resolution: 5413x3609
    Size: 6.39 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Local School Administrators Explore Sheppard AFB’s Training Mission [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Local School Administrators Explore Sheppard AFB’s Training Mission
    Local School Administrators Explore Sheppard AFB’s Training Mission
    Local School Administrators Explore Sheppard AFB’s Training Mission
    Local School Administrators Explore Sheppard AFB’s Training Mission
    Local School Administrators Explore Sheppard AFB’s Training Mission
    Local School Administrators Explore Sheppard AFB’s Training Mission
    Local School Administrators Explore Sheppard AFB’s Training Mission
    Local School Administrators Explore Sheppard AFB’s Training Mission
    Local School Administrators Explore Sheppard AFB’s Training Mission

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    Sheppard Air Force Base
    AETC
    82nd TRW
    Local Administrators

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