Local School Administrators Explore Sheppard AFB’s Training Mission

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cody Lanier, 366th Training Squadron electrical systems apprentice course NCOIC, speaks with a local school administrator inside a training simulator room at the 366th TRS during a tour at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2026. The stop in the simulator bay gave visitors a closer look at the hands‑on environments where Airmen learn and practice the technical skills essential to the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)