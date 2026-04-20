U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cody Lanier, 366th Training Squadron electrical systems apprentice course NCOIC, speaks with a local school administrator inside a training simulator room at the 366th TRS during a tour at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2026. The stop in the simulator bay gave visitors a closer look at the hands‑on environments where Airmen learn and practice the technical skills essential to the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 09:38
|Photo ID:
|9629075
|VIRIN:
|260306-F-GJ229-1425
|Resolution:
|5413x3609
|Size:
|6.39 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Local School Administrators Explore Sheppard AFB’s Training Mission [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.