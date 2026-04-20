Local School Administrators Explore Sheppard AFB’s Training Mission

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Local school administrators receive a briefing on the capabilities of the F‑22 Raptor during a tour at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 6, 2026. The presentation showed how advanced airpower platforms like the F‑22 fit into the broader training pipeline, which prepares Airmen across the 82nd Training Wing with the technical skills needed to support and sustain aircraft throughout the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)