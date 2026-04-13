39th SSBn CBRN

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U.S. Soldiers with 39th Strategic Signal Battalion line up to rinse their masks after performing Mask Confidence inside the Training Support Center Benelux Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear protection training room on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 24, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)