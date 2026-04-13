39th SSBn CBRN

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View of the instructions on an M-256 Detector kit as U.S. Soldiers with 39th Strategic Signal Battalion perform Mask Confidence and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear protection training on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 24, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)