39th SSBn CBRN

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A U.S. Soldier with 39th Strategic Signal Battalion opens his M-50 Joint Service General Purpose Mask to perform functions checks during Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear protection training on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 24, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)