39th SSBn CBRN

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U.S. Soldiers with 39th Strategic Signal Battalion remove their mask and breathe fresh air after going through the Training Support Center Benelux Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear protection training room on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 24, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)