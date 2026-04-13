Date Taken: 03.23.2026 Date Posted: 04.20.2026 04:11 Photo ID: 9625922 VIRIN: 260324-A-BD610-1090 Resolution: 5611x3741 Size: 4.53 MB Location: CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE

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This work, 39th SSBn CBRN [Image 18 of 18], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.