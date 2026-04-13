39th SSBn CBRN

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View of the filter of an M-50 Joint Service General Purpose Mask as U.S. Soldiers with 39th Strategic Signal Battalion perform Mask Confidence and various Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear protection training on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 24, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)