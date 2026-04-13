39th SSBn CBRN

U.S. Army Pfc. David Bennet, right, assigned to the 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, practices suit decontamination during a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear protection training on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 24, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 04:11
|Photo ID:
|9625920
|VIRIN:
|260324-A-BD610-1078
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10.92 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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