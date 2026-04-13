39th SSBn CBRN

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U.S. Army Pfc. David Bennet, right, assigned to the 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, practices suit decontamination during a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear protection training on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 24, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)