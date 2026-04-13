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    39th SSBn CBRN [Image 13 of 18]

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    39th SSBn CBRN

    CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    03.23.2026

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Pfc. David Bennet, right, assigned to the 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, practices suit decontamination during a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear protection training on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 24, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.20.2026 04:11
    Photo ID: 9625920
    VIRIN: 260324-A-BD610-1078
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.92 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 39th SSBn CBRN [Image 18 of 18], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CBRN Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear
    39th Sig Bn
    2nd Sig Bde
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion

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