Smoke rises from the heating capsule of an M-256 Detector kit as U.S. Soldiers with 39th Strategic Signal Battalion perform Mask Confidence and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear protection training on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 24, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2026 04:11
|Photo ID:
|9625918
|VIRIN:
|260324-A-BD610-1070
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10.77 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th SSBn CBRN [Image 18 of 18], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.