39th SSBn CBRN

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U.S. Army Sgt. Tevon Boyd, left, and Pfc Brandon Stutes, right, with 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, practice the removal steps of a contaminated Joint Service Lightweight Integrated Suit Technology during a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear protection training on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 24, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)