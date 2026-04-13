76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy

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A placard bearing the names of those lost in the Implementation Force-21 crash sits near Dubrovnik, Croatia, April 10, 2026. A large cross memorial at the site bears the names of all 35 passengers and crew who perished in the April 3, 1996 accident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)