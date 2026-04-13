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    76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy [Image 10 of 10]

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    76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy

    DUBROVNIK, CROATIA

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A placard bearing the names of those lost in the Implementation Force-21 crash sits near Dubrovnik, Croatia, April 10, 2026. A large cross memorial at the site bears the names of all 35 passengers and crew who perished in the April 3, 1996 accident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 04:46
    Photo ID: 9613428
    VIRIN: 260410-F-TC518-1105
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.16 MB
    Location: DUBROVNIK, HR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy
    76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy
    76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy
    76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy
    76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy
    76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy
    76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy
    76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy
    76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy
    76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy

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    76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy

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    TAGS

    76 AS
    IFO-21
    Memorial
    Ramstein

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