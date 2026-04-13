76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy

Photo By Senior Airman Trevor Calvert | Airmen assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing and the 76th Airlift Squadron stand at attention during the presenting of colors for the 30th annual remembrance ceremony in honor of the fallen crew members of Implementation Force-21 Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 9, 2026. The April 3, 1996 accident prompted sweeping Air Force safety improvements that fundamentally changed the way military aircraft operate, establishing new standards and requirements that have since protected countless aircrew and passengers on missions around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Airman Trevor Calvert | Airmen assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing and the 76th Airlift Squadron stand at...... read more read more

Thirty years after the crash of Implementation Force-21, the 76th Airlift Squadron marked the milestone anniversary with a weeklong series of events honoring the 35 souls aboard who lost their lives on April 3, 1996, near Dubrovnik, Croatia.

The commemoration, which included a training day, a formal remembrance ceremony and a trip to the crash site, reflected the squadron's enduring commitment to preserving the memory and lessons of the accident that claimed the lives of the Airmen of the 76th AS.

"It's important for us to honor our fallen crew members each and every year, not only because it makes us better aircrew and keeps us humble, but because it also keeps their legacy alive," said Lt. Col. Bryan Gibbs, 76th Airlift Squadron commander. "The mission they were doing back then is the same mission we are doing and seeing now."

IFO-21 was aboard a CT-43 aircraft, assigned to the 76th AS for distinguished visitor airlift. On April 3, 1996, while transporting U.S. Secretary of Commerce Ronald H. Brown and his delegation on a diplomatic mission between the U.S. and Croatia in the aftermath of regional conflict, the aircraft impacted high terrain while attempting an instrument approach into Dubrovnik airport. All 35 people on board perished.

The accident prompted sweeping Air Force safety improvements that fundamentally changed how military aircraft operate, establishing new standards and requirements that have since protected countless aircrew and passengers on missions around the world.

"We look at the safety investigation report, the accident, numbers and data, a timeline and visuals, that way you can't shy away," said Shannon Murphy, 86th Airlift Wing historian. "It's not just one incident or one thing that happened in the wrong way. It's a series of events that led to the crash."

Murphy said that looking at the facts is what allows the squadron to move from analysis to genuine remembrance, honoring the crew not as a case study, but as people.

"The best kind of memory is remembering how they lived, how they died, and how we have chosen to integrate their memories into our personal and professional lives," said Murphy. "It's important that we remember not only what they gave, but what we learned from it."

The formal ceremony on April 9, 2026 included remarks from squadron leadership, a wreath laying at the IFO-21 memorial, a letter read on behalf of one of the crew members' widows, and a C-21A flyover. The following day, members of the 76th AS flew to Croatia aboard a C-37 and C-21 before hiking to the crash site, where a large cross memorial bears the names of all 35 people who perished.

"To remember IFO-21 is to remember any crew that we've lost," said Murphy. "We volunteer knowing that we could very well find ourselves in situations we never thought we would be in. If we keep talking about what happened, it makes sure that their memory stays close."

Thirty years later, the crew of IFO-21 remains present in the way the 76th AS operates, in every preflight check, every risk assessment, every mission flown.

"What we do today is very clearly something that they did back then," said Gibbs. "It makes me very proud to be a part of this squadron, continuing to execute our mission the way we do."