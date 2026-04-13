U.S. Airmen assigned to the 76th Airlift Squadron rest after hiking to a memorial in honor of the fallen crew members of Implementation Force-21 near Dubrovnik, Croatia, April 10, 2026. A large cross memorial at the site bears the names of all 35 passengers and crew who perished in the April 3, 1996 accident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 04:46
|Photo ID:
|9613426
|VIRIN:
|260410-F-TC518-1076
|Resolution:
|5789x3852
|Size:
|5.79 MB
|Location:
|DUBROVNIK, HR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy
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