76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 76th Airlift Squadron hike to a memorial in honor of the fallen crew members of Implementation Force-21 near Dubrovnik, Croatia, April 10, 2026. As part of a weeklong commemoration marking the 30th anniversary of the IFO-21 crash, members of the 76th AS traveled by aircraft to Croatia before making the hike to the crash site memorial. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)