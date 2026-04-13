U.S. Airmen assigned to the 76th Airlift Squadron pose for a photo during a hike to a memorial in honor of the fallen crew members of Implementation Force-21 near Dubrovnik, Croatia, April 10, 2026. As part of a weeklong commemoration marking the 30th anniversary of the IFO-21 crash, members of the 76th AS traveled by aircraft to Croatia before making the hike to the crash site memorial. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 04:46
|Photo ID:
|9613422
|VIRIN:
|260410-F-TC518-1020
|Resolution:
|5231x3480
|Size:
|5.06 MB
|Location:
|DUBROVNIK, HR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy
No keywords found.