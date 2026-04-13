Airmen assigned to the 86th Airlift Wing and the 76th Airlift Squadron stand at attention during the presenting of colors for the 30th annual remembrance ceremony in honor of the fallen crew members of Implementation Force-21 Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 9, 2026. The April 3, 1996 accident prompted sweeping Air Force safety improvements that fundamentally changed the way military aircraft operate, establishing new standards and requirements that have since protected countless aircrew and passengers on missions around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 04:46
|Photo ID:
|9613403
|VIRIN:
|260409-F-TC518-1094
|Resolution:
|5857x3897
|Size:
|9.23 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy
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