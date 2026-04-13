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    76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy [Image 5 of 10]

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    76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A wreath lays in front of a memorial that honors the fallen crew members of Implementation Force-21 Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 9, 2026. The memorial was established following the April 3, 1996 crash of a 76th Airlift Squadron CT-43 aircraft near Dubrovnik, Croatia, which claimed the lives of six crew members and 29 passengers during a diplomatic mission between the United States and Croatia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 04:46
    Photo ID: 9613415
    VIRIN: 260409-F-TC518-1577
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.94 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy
    76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy
    76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy
    76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy
    76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy
    76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy
    76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy
    76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy
    76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy
    76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy

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    76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy

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    76 AS
    IFO-21
    Memorial
    Ramstein

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