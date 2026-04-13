A wreath lays in front of a memorial that honors the fallen crew members of Implementation Force-21 Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 9, 2026. The memorial was established following the April 3, 1996 crash of a 76th Airlift Squadron CT-43 aircraft near Dubrovnik, Croatia, which claimed the lives of six crew members and 29 passengers during a diplomatic mission between the United States and Croatia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 04:46
|Photo ID:
|9613415
|VIRIN:
|260409-F-TC518-1577
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.94 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy
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