76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy

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A wreath lays in front of a memorial that honors the fallen crew members of Implementation Force-21 Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 9, 2026. The memorial was established following the April 3, 1996 crash of a 76th Airlift Squadron CT-43 aircraft near Dubrovnik, Croatia, which claimed the lives of six crew members and 29 passengers during a diplomatic mission between the United States and Croatia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)