U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bryan Gibbs, 76th Airlift Squadron commander, and Airman 1st Class Keelia Gordon, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron structures apprentice, carry a memorial wreath during the 30th annual remembrance ceremony in honor of the fallen crew members of Implementation Force-21 Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 9, 2026. The ceremony was part of a weeklong series of events the 76th AS organized to mark the 30th anniversary of the April 3, 1996 crash near Dubrovnik, Croatia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 04:46
|Photo ID:
|9613412
|VIRIN:
|260409-F-TC518-1542
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.67 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy
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