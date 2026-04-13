(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy [Image 4 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.08.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bryan Gibbs, 76th Airlift Squadron commander, and Airman 1st Class Keelia Gordon, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron structures apprentice, carry a memorial wreath during the 30th annual remembrance ceremony in honor of the fallen crew members of Implementation Force-21 Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 9, 2026. The ceremony was part of a weeklong series of events the 76th AS organized to mark the 30th anniversary of the April 3, 1996 crash near Dubrovnik, Croatia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.14.2026 04:46
    Photo ID: 9613412
    VIRIN: 260409-F-TC518-1542
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy
    76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy
    76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy
    76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy
    76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy
    76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy
    76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy
    76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy
    76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy
    76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery