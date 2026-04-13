76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bryan Gibbs, 76th Airlift Squadron commander, and Airman 1st Class Keelia Gordon, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron structures apprentice, carry a memorial wreath during the 30th annual remembrance ceremony in honor of the fallen crew members of Implementation Force-21 Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 9, 2026. The ceremony was part of a weeklong series of events the 76th AS organized to mark the 30th anniversary of the April 3, 1996 crash near Dubrovnik, Croatia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)