76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 76th Airlift Squadron and 86th Airlift Wing watch a C-21A aircraft flyover during the 30th annual remembrance ceremony in honor of the fallen crew members of Implementation Force-21 Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 9, 2026. The flyover paid tribute to the IFO-21 crew, whose mission and sacrifice continue to shape the way the 76th AS operates three decades later. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)