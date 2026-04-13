U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 76th Airlift Squadron and 86th Airlift Wing watch a C-21A aircraft flyover during the 30th annual remembrance ceremony in honor of the fallen crew members of Implementation Force-21 Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 9, 2026. The flyover paid tribute to the IFO-21 crew, whose mission and sacrifice continue to shape the way the 76th AS operates three decades later. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2026 04:46
|Photo ID:
|9613418
|VIRIN:
|260409-F-TC518-1593
|Resolution:
|5673x3775
|Size:
|5.71 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
76th AS honors legacy of IFO-21 crew on 30th anniversary of tragedy
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