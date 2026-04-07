AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars

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A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron places safety equipment on a festival attendee in preparation for an activity during America Fest 2026 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 12, 2026. The 33rd RQS supports the 18th Wing’s mission by recovering isolated personnel from hostile or denied territory, ensuring that Kadena is ready to provide support to allies in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Catherine Daniel)