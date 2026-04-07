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    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars [Image 9 of 19]

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    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.12.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Catherine Daniel 

    18th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron places safety equipment on a festival attendee in preparation for an activity during America Fest 2026 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 12, 2026. The 33rd RQS supports the 18th Wing’s mission by recovering isolated personnel from hostile or denied territory, ensuring that Kadena is ready to provide support to allies in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Catherine Daniel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.12.2026 08:13
    Photo ID: 9609641
    VIRIN: 260412-F-IV293-1013
    Resolution: 3169x2117
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars

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