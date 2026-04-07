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    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars [Image 12 of 19]

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    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars

    KADENA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.12.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jamal Berry II 

    18th Wing

    Festival attendees participate in a Japan Air Self-Defense Force Rocket Propelled Grenade demonstration during America Fest 2026 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 12, 2026. America Fest is Kadena’s open house event where attendees viewed static aircraft displays, interacted with U.S. service members and enjoyed a wide variety of entertainment and activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jamal Berry II)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.12.2026 08:12
    Photo ID: 9609651
    VIRIN: 260412-F-ME505-1083
    Resolution: 4372x2909
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: KADENA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Jamal Berry II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars

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    TAGS

    JASDF
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    USPACOM
    AmericaFest2026
    StarsCarsGuitars

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