Festival attendees participate in a Japan Air Self-Defense Force Rocket Propelled Grenade demonstration during America Fest 2026 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 12, 2026. America Fest is Kadena’s open house event where attendees viewed static aircraft displays, interacted with U.S. service members and enjoyed a wide variety of entertainment and activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jamal Berry II)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2026 08:12
|Photo ID:
|9609651
|VIRIN:
|260412-F-ME505-1083
|Resolution:
|4372x2909
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|KADENA, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Jamal Berry II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.