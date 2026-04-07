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    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars [Image 16 of 19]

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    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.12.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Sifuentes 

    18th Wing

    A festival attendee participates in activities at Kid Land during America Fest 2026 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 12, 2026. America Fest’s 2026 theme, “Stars, Cars, and Guitars” highlights elements of American culture underscoring the strength of the United States and Japan alliance through shared values, innovation and heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathen Sifuentes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.12.2026 08:10
    Photo ID: 9609656
    VIRIN: 260413-F-TK870-1088
    Resolution: 3923x2620
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars

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    TAGS

    JASDF
    Indo-PACOM
    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    AmericaFest2026
    StarsCarsGuitars

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