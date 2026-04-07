AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars

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A festival attendee videos cars drifting during America Fest 2026, celebrating the theme, “Stars, Cars and Guitars,” at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 12, 2026. America Fest’s 2026 theme, “Stars, Cars, and Guitars” highlights elements of American culture, underscoring the strength of the United States and Japan alliance through shared values, innovation and heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Catherine Daniel)