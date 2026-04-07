A Drift Fest car participant drifts during America Fest 2026, celebrating the theme, “Stars, Cars and Guitars,” at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 12, 2026. For the first time ever, attendees enjoyed both a car show and drifting event as part of America Fest 2026, marking the 250th birthday of the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Catherine Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2026 08:14
|Photo ID:
|9609639
|VIRIN:
|260411-F-IV293-1508
|Resolution:
|2839x1811
|Size:
|1013.88 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Catherine Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.