AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars

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Members of the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific perform with Kappy, the 18th Wing’s mascot, during America Fest 2026 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 12, 2026. America Fest 2026 is a great opportunity for Kadena to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of America’s independence, combining patriotism with purpose as history continues to be made. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathen R. Sifuentes)