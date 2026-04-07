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    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars [Image 18 of 19]

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    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.12.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Sifuentes 

    18th Wing

    Members of the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific perform with Kappy, the 18th Wing’s mascot, during America Fest 2026 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 12, 2026. America Fest 2026 is a great opportunity for Kadena to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of America’s independence, combining patriotism with purpose as history continues to be made. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathen R. Sifuentes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.12.2026 08:09
    Photo ID: 9609658
    VIRIN: 260413-F-TK870-1182
    Resolution: 3654x2441
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars
    AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars

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    TAGS

    JASDF
    Indo-PACOM
    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    AmericaFest2026
    StarsCarsGuitars

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