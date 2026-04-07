Festival attendees watch as Airmen assigned to the 18th Maintenance Group weapons standardization load crew conduct a weapons load demonstration on an F-15C Eagle during America Fest 2026 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 12, 2026. America Fest is Kadena’s open house event where attendees viewed static aircraft displays, interacted with U.S. service members and enjoyed a wide variety of entertainment and activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathen Sifuentes)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2026 08:10
|Photo ID:
|9609655
|VIRIN:
|260413-F-TK870-1033
|Resolution:
|2742x1831
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AmFest26: 250 years of America: Stars, Cars and Guitars [Image 19 of 19], by SrA Jonathan Sifuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.